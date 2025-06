UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee celebrates 10 years of promoting female empowerment in energy sector

TOKYO, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women Career Development (FCW) has celebrated 10 years of promoting female empowerment in the energy sector.Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Un...