World Environment Day 2025: DoE highlights public-private partnership in achieving long-term environmental goals

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dr Abdullah Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), affirmed that community engagement and cross-sector collaboration between public and private entities are fundamental to achieving long-term environmental goals.

‘’We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to advancing environmental sustainability as a core pillar of our strategic vision. At the forefront of our priorities is the development of an integrated and efficient energy system that ensures the optimal use of natural resources and contributes to environmental protection. This commitment is reflected in our progressive regulatory policies, the adoption of clean technologies, and the promotion of energy efficiency across key sectors,'' said Dr Al Jarwan in a statement ahead of the World Environment Day 2025.

He added: “In this context, the Department of Energy is confidently advancing the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy through a clear roadmap focused on accelerating the transition to clean energy and reducing carbon emissions. Our efforts include developing stringent greenhouse gas emissions standards, fostering innovation across all energy domains — including artificial intelligence — and expanding projects related to energy and water efficiency. This approach enhances the resilience of the energy sector and strikes a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.”

He concluded by saying: "The Year of Community 2025 presents an important opportunity to instil the values of environmental sustainability among individuals and institutions. At the Department of Energy, we believe that community engagement and cross-sector collaboration between public and private entities are fundamental to achieving long-term environmental goals. Through awareness initiatives, impactful partnerships, and the promotion of sustainable behaviours, we are embedding an environmental culture that contributes to building a safe and clean future for generations to come."

