SBWC’s ‘Pearl Quest’ competition gives platform for Sharjah’s women entrepreneurs through recognition, support

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – An inspiring chapter for women-led startups in Sharjah has concluded with the grand finale of the ‘Pearl Quest’ competition. This initiative, organised by the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) awarded a total of AED 55,000 in prizes to its outstanding winners.

The competition provided an exclusive platform for eight exceptional female entrepreneurs to captivate a distinguished panel of judges and pitch their business ideas. In the hopes to secure funding and propel their ventures forward, three successful pitches emerged and The Grand Prize of AED 25,000 was awarded to ‘Bulbul’; ‘Creams Botanics’ was named First Runner-Up and received AED 15,000; and ‘House of Clay’ secured the title of Second Runner-Up, also taking home AED 15,000. Their innovative concepts and compelling pitches truly embodied the spirit of the event.

The event was attended by Sheikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Business Council; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Maryam bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC; Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); alongside other prominent figures, investors, and industry leaders.

During her keynote speech, HMaryam Bin Al Shaikh said, “At SBWC, through the patronage and visionary guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; we understand that when women rise, economies flourish. Female-led businesses are mediums for social change, job creation, and innovation; and to empower you all is something we take with great pride and importance.

Every entrepreneur participating in ‘Pearl Quest’ has shown exceptional promise, and their business concepts and acumen, refined through the SBWC Entrepreneurship Programme in partnership with Sheraa; will be shining examples of the value in collectively investing in our future.”



