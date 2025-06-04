97 Palestinians killed over last 24 hours

GAZA, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – Over the last 24 hours alone, 97 Palestinian bodies, including two recently recovered, were brought to hospitals, alongside 440 wounded individuals.

Medical sources in Gaza reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing military offensive has reached 54,607, the vast majority of whom are women and children, since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Since March 18, 2025, health authorities report 4,335 deaths and more than 13,300 injuries—figures that continue to climb daily.