Mleiha Park records 100+ species of flora, fauna in its habitat

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – Mleiha National Park has conducted an ecological assessment, recording the presence of 100+ distinct species within its protected desert landscape. These include 20+ bird species, 10+ reptile species, 11 mammal species, 39 insect and arachnid species, and 20+ native plant species solidifying Mleiha's position as one of the most ecologically rich and diverse environments in the Arabian Peninsula.

Mleiha National Park, an ecological, ecotourism, and conservation destination in the heart of Sharjah’s central region, spans 34.2 square kilometres of protected desert terrain and is operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). Established by Emiri decree, Mleiha has become a living desert museum, home to rare fossils, ancient artefacts, and thriving biodiversity. These findings affirm its role as a cornerstone of Sharjah’s long-term strategy for conservation, eco-tourism, and sustainable development.

With 20+ documented native plant species, Mleiha’s flora is not only diverse but essential to the park’s ecosystem. These plants have evolved to withstand extreme arid conditions, playing critical roles in desert resilience. Key species such as the Ghaf Tree (Prosopis cineraria), Umbrella Thorn Acacia (Vachellia tortilis), and Sodom’s Apple (Calotropis procera) contribute to soil stabilisation, regulate moisture retention, and create microhabitats for smaller species. Other important flora like Dune Grass and Arfaj help anchor sand dunes and provide seasonal fodder for herbivores.

The fauna of Mleiha includes 11+ species of mammals adapted to desert conditions, including the Arabian Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes arabica) and Sand Gazelle (Gazella marica). Among its 10 reptile species are elusive desert dwellers like the Sandfish Skink (Scincus mitranus) and the Arabian Horned Viper (Cerastes gasperettii).

Birdwatchers can observe 20+ species of birds year-round, including Bonelli’s Eagle (Aquila fasciata), Purple Sunbird (Cinnyris asiaticus), Common Kestrel (Falco tinnunculus), and migratory visitors that use Mleiha as a seasonal stopover.

With 39+ identified species, the park’s insect and arachnid population includes key contributors to pollination, soil health, and natural pest control. These invertebrates form the foundation of many food chains within the park. Highlights include the Carpenter Bee (Xylocopa pubescens), one of the largest native bees and a vital pollinator; the venomous Arabian Fat-Tailed Scorpion (Androctonus crassicauda), a desert predator; and the Blue Pansy Butterfly (Junonia orithya), which plays a seasonal role in pollination. Lesser-known species like antlions, ground mantises, and camel spiders also contribute to the delicate ecological balance.

Visitors to Mleiha can experience this biodiversity through curated activities such as nature trails, fossil and flora walks, and wildlife observation. These programmes are central to the park’s mission to promote environmental awareness and support the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.

“What makes Mleiha exceptional is its ability to merge ecological significance with economic value,” said Omar Jasim Al Ali, Manager, Mleiha and Strategic Projects. “The biodiversity of this landscape is a natural capital that drives tourism, supports conservation-linked livelihoods, and enhances Sharjah’s reputation as a regional leader in sustainable development. Protecting and showcasing these species responsibly is both an environmental responsibility and a long-term economic strategy.”

Mleiha National Park remains open year-round, welcoming nature lovers, researchers, students, and travellers to discover the rich biodiversity of the UAE’s inland desert.