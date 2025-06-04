SRTA launches proactive plan for 5600 trips during Eid Al Adha

SHARJAH,4th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has put together a special plan for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday. This initiative is aimed at making sure travelers can enjoy comfortable and safe transportation as they celebrate the Eid. With an increase in people wanting to travel during this festive time, the SRTA is stepping up its services to ensure everyone can move smoothly between different areas in Sharjah and beyond.

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, the head of the SRTA, highlighted the importance of being well-prepared during holidays. He noted that during the Eid holiday in 2025, which runs from June 5 to 8, there will be a noticeable rise in public transport users. To handle this, the SRTA has made plans to operate 180 buses on various routes, aiming to complete around 5,600 trips over the four days. During peak times, buses will come every 5 minutes instead of the usual 45-minute wait. This means shorter waiting times and more convenience for everyone traveling.

The authority is committed to making travel easy for people visiting family or exploring popular destinations, both within the emirate and outside it. They are also increasing staff at busy bus stations, especially the Jubail Bus Station, which will be open from early morning until late at night to accommodate the larger number of passengers expected during this busy holiday.

The Authority has improved bus services in Sharjah City for the Eid holiday, making travel easier for everyone. They are running a total of 1,144 bus trips each day across 12 different routes, using 104 buses that connect to 543 stops around the city.

During the Eid Al Adha holiday, there will be a special boat service operating between Sharjah and Dubai. Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan, who is in charge of transport at the local authority, announced that there will be four daily trips. These boats will leave from the Aquarium Station in Sharjah and arrive at Al Ghubaiba Station in Dubai, working together with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

Al Jarwan shared that the Authority is working closely with the Omani transport company, Mwasalat, to run international route 203. This route connects Sharjah with Muscat, the capital of Oman, and offers two flights each day. This service is expected to encourage tourism between the two countries, especially during the Eid holidays. Passengers can board at Jubail station and travel to Al Athaiba station, making stops along the way. Tickets can be purchased online through Mwasalat Oman's website or at their service points.







