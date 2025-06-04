Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work launches environment challenge

SHARJAH, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has launched its June Challenge as part of the 12×12 Challenge series, under the theme “Be an Environment Friend.” This initiative supports ongoing efforts to raise environmental awareness and encourage community participation in protecting and sustaining the environment, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The Challenge aims to highlight the vital role of individuals and groups in safeguarding the planet through simple initiatives such as tree planting, cleaning public spaces, and recycling waste, leaving a lasting positive impact for future generations. The challenge also calls for innovative ideas and voluntary environmental initiatives that help preserve the environment as a cultural heritage and a source of natural balance.

This challenge is part of a monthly series designed to motivate volunteerism across various fields, promoting sustainable development and fostering a culture of volunteering among all community segments, in line with Sharjah’s vision as a pioneer city in voluntary work.

Dr Jasim Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, emphasised that the Challenge embodies the Award’s vision to enhance social and environmental responsibility among individuals and institutions. He added that every tree planted and every piece of recycled waste is a step toward a more sustainable future. Such a challenge is not only a call for participation but also a message of awareness carrying the values of giving and shared responsibility.

Al Hammadi urged the community to contribute creative environmental volunteer ideas and initiatives that support natural resource preservation and Sharjah’s environmental efforts as a leading beacon in voluntary work. He stressed that protecting the environment is a collective duty that requires combined efforts to achieve positive and sustainable change.