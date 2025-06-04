UAE showcases sustainable vision for human development, balanced, agile labour market at International Labour Conference

GENEVA,4th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates joined the 113th International Labour Conference, held in Geneva, Switzerland, where it showcased its pioneering experience, sustainable vision for human development, leadership in embracing innovative economic strategies, and efforts to develop a balanced and agile labour market.

These were some key highlights in the keynote address delivered by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and head of the UAE delegation to the main session of the Conference, which is set to continue until 13 June 2025, bringing together representatives from the governments of ILO member states, along with advocates for employers and workers.

“The Report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General being discussed at this year’s Conference presents a comprehensive vision that resonates with the UAE’s approach to developing a balanced and agile labour market that places people at the core of its priorities,” he said in his address. “Guided by the forward-thinking vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in transforming global challenges into development opportunities built on economic efficiency, equity, and a strong commitment to decent work standards.”

Al Awar explained that the UAE has adopted a pioneering model for economic diversification, with non-oil sectors contributing 74% of the country’s GDP by the end of last year, and GDP expected to grow by more than 4% this year, according to a World Bank report. This, he noted, forms part of a holistic vision for an economic model centred around partnership, flexibility, and an empowering environment that champions innovation and the knowledge economy, and embraces modern technological developments in the labour market, all while maintaining the UAE’s strategic approach to invest in people and empower human capital.

He further highlighted the UAE’s human development efforts, which led to the Emirates being ranked in the ‘Very High Human Development’ category in the 2025 Human Development Index Report issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), placing first in the region for the second consecutive year and ranking 15th globally among 193 countries.

This milestone, Al Awar said, affirms the UAE’s commitment to a comprehensive development vision that puts people at the heart of national policies, through an integrated system serving vital sectors such as health, education, and living standards. This, in effect, positions the UAE as a global model for sustainability, human capital empowerment, and building a future with vast prospects and empowerment opportunities.

“According to the report, the UAE recorded the third-highest net global inflow of talent specialising in artificial intelligence via LinkedIn in 2023, showcasing the country’s ability to attract global expertise and confirming its status as a leading talent hub in this vital field,'' Al Awar revealed.

In his remarks, he noted that: “The UAE has recognised the structural transformations underway in the labour market and the importance of adapting to them. To that end, the Emirates has sought to develop a pioneering legislative framework suited to this new era, reinforcing a robust system for labour protection, and working to ensure balance in safeguarding workers’ and employers’ rights. This included the launch of a range of initiatives covering all categories of workers in the UAE, including the Workers Protection Programme, Unemployment Insurance Scheme, the Savings Scheme, Wage Protection System, and Health Insurance System.”

Minister Al Awar went on to assert that the UAE’s efforts have directly impacted its labour market and sustainable development. The UAE labour market experienced a 17% growth in new private sector companies, and an increase of over 12% in the overall workforce by the end of 2024, while the number of skilled professionals rose by over a 13%, more than half of whom are young people. Similarly, women’s participation in the national labour market also grew by around 21%.

Al Awar confirmed that this remarkable growth in the labour market, coupled with the UAE’s modern regulatory frameworks, has allowed the country to earn the top global ranks in nine global competitiveness indicators in 2024, including employment rate, talent attraction, and labour market flexibility. These achievements are the result of the UAE’s forward-thinking and agile policies and its continuous focus on attracting and investing in talent and expertise.

The UAE delegation to the International Labour Conference 2025 included Shayma Alawadhi, Acting Undersecretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation, and Assistant Undersecretary for Communications & International Relations at MoHRE; Hind bint Suleiman, Vice President of the Employers’ Group at the Arab Labour Organisation (ALO); and Counsellor Zayed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the UAE Association for the Coordination of Professional Associations, along with ministry officials, business leaders, and representatives of civil organisations in the UAE.

The Conference aims to deepen understanding and align perspectives on proposed solutions to fundamental labour market challenges, focusing on promoting social justice and underlining the critical role equality plays in ensuring sustainable economic advancement.

Moreover, it stresses the significance of integration between elements of the ‘Development Triangle’, comprising employment, rights, and growth, highlighting how economic growth leads to decent job creation and fosters respect for labour rights. The Conference flags an array of key challenges including technological advancements, demographic shifts, climate change, and fluctuating trade dynamics, calling for closer inspection of these factors to present sustainable, adaptable responses to them.

