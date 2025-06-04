UAE President, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid Al Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman exchanged greetings during a phone call ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Adha.

During the call, the two leaders extended their heartfelt wishes for good health and happiness to all, praying that the occasion brings continued prosperity and blessings to the peoples of the UAE and Oman.

They also expressed their hopes for lasting peace and stability across Muslim nations and the whole world.