UN condemns Israel's "deliberate choices" of systemically depriving Palestinians of essentials

NEW YORK, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN's humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, stated on Wednesday that the "horrifying scenes" of Palestinians being killed while attempting to access food aid are a direct consequence of "deliberate choices" to deny them essential supplies.

Fletcher emphasised, "The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat."

“We must be allowed to do our jobs: we have the teams, the plan, the supplies and the experience,” said Fletcher.

He added: "Open the crossings – all of them. Let in life-saving aid at scale, from all directions. Lift the restrictions on what and how much aid we can bring in. Ensure our convoys aren’t held up by delays and denials. Release the hostages. Implement the ceasefire."