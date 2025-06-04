UAE strongly condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the armed attack on a humanitarian convoy in North Darfur.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) strongly condemned all acts of violence against humanitarian personnel who dedicate their lives to serving those in need. The Ministry underlined that the targeting of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) convoy is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and emphasized that humanitarian personnel must be respected and protected.

Moreover, the ministry called on the two warring parties - who have shown no regard for the extent of suffering endured by the Sudanese people - to respect their obligations under international law and their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group. The UAE stressed the need to implement immediate steps to protect civilians and facilitate the rapid and unhindered access of essential humanitarian aid through all available means.

The ministry underscored the UAE’s steadfast and unwavering dedication to support all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the ongoing civil war in Sudan, highlighting the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians. The UAE remains committed to supporting all endeavours to address this catastrophic crisis and to work alongside regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the people of Sudan.