UAE, Ireland issue joint statement on cooperation on criminal justice matters

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Jim O’Callaghan, T.D., Irish Minister for Justice, held a phone call on 31 May 2025 following the extradition of an Irish national accused of murder and involvement in a criminal organisation, pursuant to a decision issued by the Dubai Court of Cassation.

The ministers emphasised that the extradition underscores a firm and ongoing joint commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering international cooperation. It reflects the strong relationship between the UAE and Ireland, our continued collaboration in the pursuit of international justice and a shared determination to ensure that justice is served.

The ministers stated, “This positive development is further evidence of the excellent criminal justice cooperation between the governments of the UAE and Ireland and highlights our joint dedication to ensuring that criminal prosecutions may be brought against those who attempt to evade justice.”

Furthermore, both ministers commended the Dubai Police and An Garda Síochána (the Irish national police service) for their ongoing engagement and commitment to enhancing police-to-police cooperation, recognising their vital role in joint efforts to combat the global threat of organised crime. The two sides emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and joint initiatives between their respective police agencies to promote security, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard justice across borders.

Following the completion of all necessary legal procedures in both jurisdictions, the bilateral agreements on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters entered into force on 18 May 2025.