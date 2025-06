TEHRAN, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the proposal drafted by the US, as it fails to address Tehran's interest or soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment.

Khamenei said the US proposal “contradicts our nation's belief in self-reliance and the principle of ‘We Can’".

"Uranium enrichment is the key to our nuclear programme and the enemies have focused on the enrichment," Khamenei said during a televised speech.