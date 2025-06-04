UAQ Ruler pardons number of inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners from the punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere wishes to see the released prisoners take the opportunity to become productive members of society.

This noble gesture by Sheikh Saud demonstrates his commitment to giving pardoned inmates a chance to start a new life and bring joy to their families.