Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council

ABU DHABI, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, chaired the meeting of the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC). The meeting included a review of the latest developments in AI and advanced technology projects, investments, and research initiatives within Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the council's core objective is to develop and implement policies and strategies related to AI and advanced technology investments, research, and applications in Abu Dhabi. This includes formulating funding, investment, and research programmes in collaboration with local and international partners to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in the field.

The council reviewed ongoing AI and advanced technology projects, investments, and research initiatives in Abu Dhabi, exploring ways to integrate cutting-edge technologies to enhance services and improve the quality of life. Members also discussed global trends and investment opportunities in the sector, the future direction of AI in Abu Dhabi, the council's vision for the future, and its role in attracting leading global AI companies, attracting top talent, and increasing the emirate's international competitiveness.

Updates were also provided on key projects and initiatives undertaken by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and e&.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Obaid Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, and Peng Xiao.

The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council was established in 2024 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to develop and implement policies and strategies related to AI and advanced technology investments, research, and applications in Abu Dhabi.

