National Ambulance enhances readiness ahead of Eid Al-Adha holiday

ABU DHABI, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- National Ambulance, under the National Guard Command, has announced heightened preparedness as part of its proactive strategy for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The measures aim to ensure swift response to emergency calls and the delivery of ambulance services in line with the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency.

The plan includes strengthening field coverage through an increased strategic deployment of ambulance crews, vehicles, and medical equipment, as well as increasing staffing in ambulance communication centres to further enhance readiness.

Key focus areas include high-density public areas that typically experience large crowds during the holiday, such as mosques where Eid prayers are held, abattoirs, beaches, public parks, shopping malls, and tourist hotspots.

This step is part of National Ambulance’s continued commitment to strengthening rapid response capabilities for emergencies, traffic accidents, and potential injuries during public holidays. The plan is implemented in close coordination with strategic partners across the emergency and public safety sectors.

National Ambulance also urged the public to adhere to traffic safety regulations and drive cautiously, particularly during peak holiday hours. Parents are reminded to closely supervise children during celebrations to prevent accidents such as drowning, falls, burns, and injuries caused by fireworks and other hazardous activities.

The public is also reminded not to hesitate to call the emergency ambulance hotline 998 in the event of a medical emergency requiring ambulance support.

National Ambulance continues to deliver round-the-clock emergency medical services across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Fujairah.

Backed by highly trained teams and a modern fleet equipped with advanced life-saving technology, the organisation ensures quality care in line with global best practices in pre-hospital emergency care.