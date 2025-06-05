Onshur marks major milestone with graduation of Scale Track cohort

SHARJAH, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of its 2025 Scale Track at SBA’s headquarters.

The programme is designed to support established publishers in the UAE in scaling their operations through sustainable and strategic growth. The ceremony honoured twelve publishers who completed the intensive training course.

The event was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, as well as programme partners, experts, trainers, and representatives from local and Arab media.

The twelve graduating publishers were selected from a pool of 62 applicants who met rigorous eligibility criteria. These included a demonstrated track record of producing high-quality cultural content and a well-defined strategic vision for expansion aligned with global publishing developments.

The graduating cohort comprised Ajyal Publishing, Ghaf Publications, Sidra Publishing and Distribution, Loaloa Publishing and Distribution, Kalman Publishing and Distribution, Nabatti Publishing, Shaheen Printing Publishing and Distribution, Dar Al-Farqad, Dar Shams Publishing, Dar Al Fikr Al Jadeed, Dar Al Bayan Al Arabi, and Noor Publishing.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, emphasised the importance of empowering UAE publishers to grow and innovate within a sustainable framework. She stated, “The Scale Track reflects our vision of enabling publishers to move beyond survival, towards a future defined by excellence, creativity, and leadership in enriching the Arab publishing landscape both locally and globally.”

She continued, “I am proud of this cohort, who have shown a remarkable capacity for learning, growth, and openness to new experiences. I believe they are now equipped with the tools and insights needed to build more resilient and adaptable business models. While they represent the current state of Arab publishing, they are equally poised to shape its global future, fuelled by ambition, determination, and a genuine passion for the written word.”

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said, “What distinguishes these publishers is their clear ambition to grow and their willingness to embrace new tools and ideas that can propel their businesses forward. Their participation in the Scale Track represents a strategic blueprint for the regional publishing sector’s expansion, firmly rooted in innovation and sustainability. This vision is inspired by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s commitment to cultivating a network of publishers equipped to compete on both regional and global stages, driving a renewed momentum for Arab literature and culture.”

For his part, Rashid Al Kous congratulated the graduates and commended their commitment to transforming ambition into tangible results.

He said, “We extend our congratulations to this exceptional cohort, who have exemplified what it means to turn vision into reality. The Scale Track has provided participants with critical skills enabling them to thrive in both local and international markets amid a rapidly evolving publishing landscape.”

The ceremony opened with a keynote speech by Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA. She highlighted that Onshur is reshaping how support is delivered to publishers by offering a comprehensive strategic framework that fosters long-term, sustainable growth. “The Scale Track has surpassed the boundaries of traditional training,” she said. “It has established a professional platform dedicated to enhancing publishers’ operational capabilities and deepening their industry expertise.”

Following the directives of Sheikha Bodour, graduates of the Scale Track benefit from a robust package of post-programme support. This includes one year of professional accounting services to ensure compliance, guidance in applying for the Sharjah International Translation Grant, onboarding to Ingram’s global distribution network, access to business loans secured against publishing contracts, specialised advisory sessions, and priority access to upcoming Onshur initiatives. These measures are designed to help publishers shift from operational stability to strategic and sustainable expansion.