Hamdan bin Zayed emphasises UAE leadership’s commitment to global environmental cooperation on World Environment Day

ABU DHABI, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has emphasised, on World Environment Day, the UAE leadership’s keenness to advance international cooperation and unify global efforts to address climate change, consolidating the UAE's leading role in ensuring a safe and sustainable future for generations to come.

His Highness said, “The UAE is an inspiring global model in adopting pioneering environmental initiatives and innovative solutions and leading global efforts to address climate challenges.”

His Highness highlighted that the UAE’s hosting of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, represents a significant milestone in showcasing the country’s national achievements in this field at the international level. It also supports global dialogue and environmental initiatives aimed at finding effective solutions to challenges, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a key and influential global player in nature conservation efforts, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision for sustainable development.

World Environment Day is marked on Thursday 5th June 2025, and held under the theme Putting an End to Plastic Pollution.