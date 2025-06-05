UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

BRASÍLIA, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Parliamentary Division took part in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Brasília, the capital of Brazil.

Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), delivered the UAE delegation’s statement during a session titled, "Brics Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development."

Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, FNC Member accompanied the delegation.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised that identifying new paths for economic development amid current global challenges is, in itself, a significant endeavour.

He underscored the importance of upholding two core pillars: first, the commitment to the founding principles and goals of BRICS, which are vital for guiding collective action and maintaining cohesion and shared vision; and second, focusing on serving the people through genuine partnerships and innovative initiatives that foster inclusive and impactful economic development.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted that the post-World War II international order is undergoing profound transformation, with serious threats to the principle of economic justice. He noted that economic tools are often wielded to serve narrow interests at the expense of balance and cooperation.

In this context, he stressed the importance of BRICS nations remaining united around key principles, particularly fair trade, mutual interests, and inclusive development.

He further stated that the role of parliaments extends beyond legislation and oversight. It includes ensuring that economic policies translate into real improvements in people’s lives through development initiatives with a tangible social impact.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also underscored that the ultimate goal of development should not be profit alone, but the establishment of a humane economy, one that supports marginalised communities, promotes social justice, and ensures no region or population, whether in Africa, Asia, or Latin America, is left behind.

In conclusion, he affirmed that building trust among BRICS nations, staying true to the group’s founding principles, and launching impactful economic initiatives are essential steps toward a fairer, more cooperative, and prosperous future for all.