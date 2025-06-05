Abdullah bin Zayed, Canada's Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations in phone call

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

During the call, the two top diplomats reviewed bilateral relations and explored various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and Canada.

They also discussed opportunities to further develop ties in ways that serve the mutual interests of both countries and contribute to the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated Minister Anita Anand on her appointment as Canada’s Foreign Minister, expressing his eagerness to work closely with her to strengthen and expand avenues of collaboration between the two nations.