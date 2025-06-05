WFP: Over 70,000 children in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition

GAZA, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced that more than 70,000 Palestinian children in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition, amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

The WFP warned that any further escalation could paralyse relief operations, worsening the suffering of civilians, particularly children and vulnerable groups. The agency also stated that current aid reaching Gaza remains alarmingly insufficient, both in quantity and variety.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical sources reported the martyrdom of 70 Palestinians and injuries to 189 others in the last 24 hours due to continued Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the ongoing targeting of media workers, confirming that 225 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the conflict.