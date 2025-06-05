UAE President enquires about wellbeing of Emirati pilgrims in call with Head of Pilgrims Affairs Office

ABU DHABI, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with the Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office to enquire about the wellbeing of Emirati pilgrims performing Hajj at the holy sites.

His Highness congratulated the pilgrims on completing their pilgrimage and on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, wishing them continued good health.

The call was made to His Excellency Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office.

The UAE President praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the exceptional services and facilities it provides to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims throughout the Hajj.

Dr Al Darei expressed his deep appreciation for the President’s thoughtful gesture and his ongoing commitment to following up on the needs of UAE citizens, both at home and abroad.

He also thanked His Highness for his continued support of the Pilgrims Affairs Office, which enables the team to deliver comprehensive services and ensure a smooth and safe Hajj experience for all Emirati pilgrims.