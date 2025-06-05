Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, China Disabled Persons’ Federation sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Disabled Persons’ Federation (CDPF) during an official visit by a delegation from ZHO to the Federation’s headquarters in Beijing, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand international partnerships and enhance the exchange of expertise to serve and empower People of Determination.

This step marks a significant milestone toward strengthening international cooperation in the field of supporting and empowering People of Determination.

The MoU was signed on behalf of ZHO by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General, and on behalf of the Chinese side by Zhou Changkui, Chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation.

The signing ceremony took place at the Federation’s headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both sides and members of the UAE diplomatic mission in Beijing. The atmosphere reflected the strong bilateral relations and the shared appreciation for the vital role played by support institutions for People of Determination.

The new MoU aims to broaden the scope of cooperation between the two entities and foster the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the fields of education, rehabilitation, employment, arts, culture, sports, and all services provided to People of Determination.

It includes organising mutual visits for specialists and experts to share best practices, conducting joint workshops and training programmes for professionals in the field, and collaborating on research and innovations related to services and empowerment.

The MoU also provides for the exchange of periodic reports on joint activities and performance enhancement through ongoing evaluation, all to further develop services for People of Determination in the UAE and the People's Republic of China.

Abdullah Al Humaidan said, “Renewing this MoU reflects our deep belief in the importance of joint work and knowledge exchange in supporting and empowering People of Determination. Our relationship with the China Disabled Persons’ Federation is strategic and has already produced successful projects, such as the Emirati-Chinese Sign Language Dictionary – the first bilingual sign language dictionary between the UAE and China. This initiative aims to enable the deaf communities in both countries to communicate, interact, and foster cultural and linguistic understanding.”

He added that ZHO looks forward, through this MoU, to opening new avenues of cooperation aligned with the aspirations of our wise leadership and to improving the quality of life for People of Determination.

He stressed that international cooperation and the sharing of successful experiences are essential pillars for developing services, especially amid rapid advancements in rehabilitation, employment, and social empowerment technologies.

He noted that the MoU paves the way for new joint initiatives based on innovation and shared knowledge, enhancing the sustainability of ZHO’s programmes and directly benefiting People of Determination in both nations.

Zhou Changkui affirmed that the MoU builds upon the constructive cooperation between the two parties.

“We value the strong relations with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and look forward to further developing them to achieve our shared goals of delivering more inclusive and innovative services. The bilingual dictionary project has been one of the most prominent outcomes of this cooperation, and we look forward to many more achievements in the future.”

The visit also featured several cultural activities, including a tour of the Imperial Palace Museum and a sensory experience within a specially designed exhibition for People of Determination.

Through such international MoUs, Zayed Higher Organisation continues to advance the vision of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in serving People of Determination.

Zayed Higher Organisation seeks to build bridges of cooperation and exchange expertise with all relevant entities locally, regionally, and globally, in pursuit of its mission to ensure the comprehensive empowerment and full inclusion of People of Determination in society.

These strategic partnerships with leading international institutions help transfer and localise knowledge and foster innovation in services dedicated to this important segment of society.