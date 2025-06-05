ALPS Group issues joint statement condemning recent attack on United Nations humanitarian convoy

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The ALPS Group has issued a joint statement condemning the recent attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy. Following is the statement:

"The ALPS Group strongly condemns the recent attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy, which resulted in the death of humanitarian personnel and the destruction of life-saving aid. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, colleagues, and communities of those who were killed while working to assist others in desperate need.

Attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian personnel and assets, are serious violations of international humanitarian law. With the situation in Sudan worsening and humanitarian needs reaching critical levels, the ALPS group urgently reiterates that international humanitarian law must be fully respected. This includes the obligations to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel, as well as to allow and facilitate humanitarian access to all those in need."

