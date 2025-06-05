Small magnitude 3.4 earthquake 10 km southwest of Italy's Naples

ROME, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred early morning on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, at 6:48 am local time near Naples, Campania, Italy, as reported by Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 2.70 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicentre, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.2 earthquake.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicentre.