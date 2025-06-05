Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic heads of state

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent cables of greetings to the wives of Their Highnesses the Arab and Islamic heads of states on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

In her messages, H.H. Sheikha Fatima prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow peace and blessings on the Arab and Islamic nations and their peoples.