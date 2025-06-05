UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Denmark on National Day

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to His Majesty King Frederik X of Denmark on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to King Frederik.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark.



