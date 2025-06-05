Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Adha

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Sheikh Hamdan prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them continued good health and wellbeing, and to the Arab and Islamic nations peace, prosperity and blessings on this auspicious occasion.

He also conveyed his greetings to the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country, wishing that Eid brings goodness and blessings to all.