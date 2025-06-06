Khaled bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Adha

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled prayed for their continuing good health and well-being, and expressed his wishes for their prosperity and happiness on this blessed occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings to the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations. He prayed that these blessed days bring goodness, peace, and prosperity to all, and that the UAE, its citizens and residents, continue to progress and thrive.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled further wished the Arab and Islamic world stability and more prosperity.