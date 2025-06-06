UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with regional leaders

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings today in phone calls with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the conversations, the leaders conveyed their best wishes for ongoing health, happiness and prosperity. They prayed that the occasion would bring continued blessings to their peoples, and that their countries would enjoy lasting peace, stability and progress.

They also expressed their hopes for stability and prosperity for Muslim nations and the wider international community.