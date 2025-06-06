Hajj 1446: 1.673 million pilgrims

MECCA, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics has announced that the total number of Hajj pilgrims for the year 1446 AH reached 1,673,230.

Of this grand total, 1,506,576 pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom, utilising various entry points. The remaining 166,654 pilgrims were domestic, comprising both Saudi citizens and residents.

Breaking down the numbers by gender, 877,841 male pilgrims participated in the Hajj, while 795,389 female pilgrims completed the rituals.