Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

SHARJAH, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers, on Friday, at Al Badi’ Palace, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Present alongside the Sharjah Ruler was H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamemd bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah accepted congratulations on this blessed religious occasion from sheikhs, senior officials, Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, senior officers from the Sharjah Police General Command, senior officers from the Amiri Guard, and senior officers from the Sharjah General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Citizens, tribal leaders, dignitaries, and public officials were also among the many who came to offer their greetings.

The well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations and blessings on this cherished occasion for Muslims, praying to Almighty God to return this occasion upon H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan with continued health and well-being. They also wished the United Arab Emirates further progress and prosperity, and prayed for peace and blessings to be showered upon the Arab and Islamic nations.