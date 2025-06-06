RAK Ruler receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received well-wishers today at the Dhiyafa Majlis in Khuzam on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with them in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The RAK Ruler accepted greetings from Sheikhs, senior officials, directors of federal and local departments, along with citizen, who wished him continued health and well-being, and to bring further prosperity and progress to the UAE's leadership and people, as well as development to the Arab and Islamic nations.

A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the meetings.