UAE prioritises food safety as part of Sustainable National Food Security Framework: Amna Al Dahak

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the UAE places food safety at the forefront of its strategic priorities for enhancing sustainable national food security, and considers it indispensable to the stability of food supply chains.

In a statement on the occasion of World Food Safety Day 2025, Dr. Al Dahak noted that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has been consistently working to develop a comprehensive framework of laws and regulations based on scientific principles, in line with global best practices in this field.

Dr. Al Dahak stated, "This year's World Food Safety Day is held under the theme 'Food Safety – Science in Action,' which highlights the use of scientific knowledge as key to ensuring food safety, protecting society and driving well-being in a world experiencing rapid changes and increasing food challenges."

She continued, "Food safety is a shared national endeavour and an imperative for our future. The UAE has forged a robust foundation, building a flexible and modern legislative system, powered by advanced digital infrastructure, and strengthened by seamless integration across regulatory bodies, government, and the private sector. We continue to enhance our regulatory capabilities and update tracking and early warning mechanisms, ensuring food quality and safety from source to consumer, and further strengthening public trust in the national food system."

The minister pointed out that the growing challenges related to food call for cooperation and coordination among all stakeholders at both local and global levels to share best practices and regulatory standards to ensure the highest levels of food safety.

She further stated that the UAE's vision extends beyond its borders committing to international collaboration in food safety. The nation stands ready to partner on initiatives that integrate food safety systems worldwide, sharing expertise as a testament to its international responsibility.

Dr. Al Dahak concluded, "The UAE is committed to continuing investment in knowledge, legislation, and innovation, propelling food safety to new heights and driving the nation's vision for a healthy, safe, and food-secure future."