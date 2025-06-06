Multiply Group launches 'Multiply Media Group'

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, today announced the launch of Multiply Media Group (MMG), uniting three leading out-of-home (OOH) companies under one UAE-based media powerhouse.

The merger of BackLite Media, Viola Media and Media 247 under MMG marks a major step in shaping the future of tech-enabled media in the UAE and beyond.

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said, "The launch of Multiply Media Group represents one of the most significant media consolidations in the UAE. By uniting market-leading assets under a single AI and tech-driven group, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and shareholder returns. MMG lays a strong foundation for our global ambitions."

MMG was launched at the World Out of Home Organization Annual Congress in Mexico City, accompanied by a global digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign lighting up key cities and screens worldwide. This global activation aligns with Multiply Group’s growing international presence. With a US$7.2 billion portfolio and part of IHC, the Middle East’s most valuable holding company with a market cap of over US$240 billion, MMG is positioned to unlock regional and international media opportunities.

The group will invest in high-potential media assets, scale innovation and create synergies across its portfolio, supported by AI and strategic partnerships.

Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, said, "Our journey from an integrated media portfolio to a true powerhouse is driven by a strategy focused on performance, innovation and AI. MMG is ready to respond to industry trends and will continue investing in technologies to deliver dynamic, impactful campaigns."

MMG currently operates 3,000 advertising units across the UAE, including over 75 premium assets on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, under long-term agreements with the Road and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

James Bicknell, CEO of Multiply Media Group, said, "MMG launches as a transformative force in out-of-home media. We are scaling with intent—data-led, agile and integrated—to help clients reach audiences with greater relevance and impact. This is more than media — it’s momentum."

The MMG launch follows strategic developments including a joint venture between Multiply Group’s media vertical and Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia), and a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Media Company. Both moves signal the group’s global expansion strategy.

Multiply Group’s media investments also include Yieldmo, a contextual mobile advertising platform, and Firefly, North America’s leading digital taxi-top network. The company acquired Viola Communications in 2021.