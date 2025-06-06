Three killed, 49 wounded in intense Russian air attacks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, KYIV 6th June 2025 (WAM) -- Russia launched an intense missile and drone barrage at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday and three people were killed, Ukrainian officials said, as powerful explosions reverberated across the country, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had carried out the strike on military and military-related targets. The statement added that it had used long-range weapons to strike Ukraine.

The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike overnight with long-range air, sea and land-based precision weapons," the ministry said.

It said the strike had targeted "Ukrainian design bureaus, enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, assembly workshops for strike drones, flight training centres, and Ukrainian armed forces weapons and military equipment depots."

