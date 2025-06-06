Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer, receives well-wishers

AL AIN, 6th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, performed Eid Al Adha prayer this morning at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain Region.

Also performing prayer were sheikhs, officials and dignitaries from across the Al Ain Region, and a large congregation of worshippers.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed listened to the Eid Al Adha prayer sermon, where the imam highlighted the virtues and profound significance of the sacred occasion, underscoring its role in strengthening family bonds, fostering unity and compassion, and promoting social cohesion and harmony within the community.

The imam prayed to God to bless the UAE, its leadership, and its people, and to continue bestowing upon the nation the blessings of security, stability and prosperity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan then received well-wishers at Al Maqam Palace, where they extended their greetings and congratulations on Eid Al Adha.

His Highness received Eid greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, local dignitaries, Al Ain citizens and residents, and members of various communities residing in the region.

The well-wishers extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, praying to God to bless His Highness with good health and well-being, grant the UAE’s leadership and people continued progress and prosperity, and bestow goodness and blessings upon Arab and Muslim nations for the sacred occasion.