Palestine becomes Non-member observer state in ILO

GENEVA, 6th June 2025 (WAM) -- (WAFA) The International Labour Organisation (ILO) voted to formally upgrade Palestine’s status to "a non-member observer state".

This came during the plenary of the 113th session of the International Labour Conference currently underway in Geneva. The decision followed a vote in which a clear majority supported the draft resolution titled, ‘’Status of Palestine in the International Labour Organisation, and Participation Rights of Palestine in ILO Meetings''.

The resolution had previously been endorsed by the General Affairs Committee.

On May 10, 2024, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution urging all UN specialised agencies, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), to implement additional arrangements that would allow Palestine to expand its participation rights within official bodies.