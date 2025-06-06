UAE sets global benchmark in peaceful nuclear energy development

ABU DHABI, 6th June 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to cement its status as a global role model in developing a peaceful nuclear energy programme that adheres to the highest standards of safety, transparency, and international cooperation.

This comes at a time when the world is increasingly turning to reliable energy sources that can support the transition to climate neutrality.

From the outset, the UAE adopted a collaborative and open approach, forging robust international partnerships, most notably with the Republic of Korea and the United States, to drive forward its nuclear ambitions.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), highlighted the international stature of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme.

He highlighted the country’s success in developing a global model for integrating nuclear power into a diverse and innovative energy portfolio.

Al Hammadi noted that this achievement is rooted in the visionary leadership of the UAE, a clearly defined roadmap, and a firm commitment to the highest standards of safety and transparency, underpinned by strong international cooperation.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Hammadi added that the UAE has been a pioneer in international cooperation and coordination within the nuclear energy sector. He pointed to the country's significant efforts in this vital field, which culminated during the COP28 with over 30 nations pledging to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050 as part of the drive toward climate neutrality. Additionally, nearly 120 companies and banks worldwide committed to supporting this ambitious goal.

He also highlighted the innovative model of international cooperation between the UAE and the U.S, which addresses the demands of the modern era and its rapid technological advancements, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centres.

Al Hammadi emphasised that securing clean and reliable energy sources, such as nuclear power, is essential to support initiatives like the ‘'Stargate UAE’' project. Launched by a consortium of tech companies, the initiative aims to position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

For their part, key UAE entities, led by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), play a central role in advancing the UAE’s nuclear programme. Through a robust network of strategic and technical international partnerships, these institutions have facilitated knowledge transfer, experience exchange, and the development of specialised human capital.

Cooperation with the Republic of Korea has served as the cornerstone for the successful development of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Over time, this partnership has expanded to include new investment opportunities in international ventures, including the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

On the regulatory front, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) maintains agreements with its Korean counterpart covering joint inspections and capacity building. These ties are further strengthened through regular meetings to monitor technological advancements and regulatory developments.

With the United States, the UAE has signed a series of strategic agreements aimed at advancing nuclear innovation and sustainability. These include a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to develop solutions for producing hydrogen, water, and steam at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The UAE has also partnered with TerraPower to support the development of advanced reactors, and signed an MoU with General Atomics (GA), a leading US advanced technology solutions company, to collaborate on using advanced technologies and materials for nuclear energy supply.

Most recently, a partnership was announced with GE Vernova to jointly evaluate the deployment of the BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology internationally.

As part of its efforts to expand its network of strategic partnerships, the UAE is actively exploring avenues of cooperation with China in the development and operation of nuclear power plants, both domestically and in third countries. Areas of collaboration include the operation and maintenance of nuclear facilities, the development of high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, nuclear fuel supply chains, and investment opportunities.

In parallel, FANR has strengthened its ties with counterpart agencies through agreements that enhance cooperation in nuclear safety, security, non-proliferation, and capacity building, further reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to global nuclear governance.

In a move that underscores the expanding international footprint of the UAE’s nuclear programme, ENEC has signed a cooperation agreement with Romania. As part of the agreement, the UAE will support the development of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project in Romania, backed by an investment of $275 million.

The UAE continues to affirm its leadership as a regional model for countries pursuing nuclear energy as a strategic option.

UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have concluded the first bilateral cooperation initiative in the nuclear regulatory industry. The cooperation follows the 2019 agreement on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy between the two nations.

This was followed by regulatory partnerships focused on exchanging expertise, enhancing legislative frameworks, and strengthening emergency preparedness.

Further expanding its regional outreach, the UAE and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at COP28. The MoU sets the framework to explore opportunities for cooperation in advancing the use of peaceful nuclear energy and knowledge exchange.



