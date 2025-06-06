Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al Shuhada'a Mosque, receives well-wishers at Majlis Madinat Zayed

ABU DHABI, 6th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Al Shuhada'a Mosque in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, alongside sheikhs, dignitaries, and worshippers.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan wished the leadership good health and prayed for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

The sermon highlighted Eid Al-Adha’s role in enshrining values of compassion and interdependence among members of society.

H.H. also exchanged Eid-Al Adha greetings with well-wishers at Majlis Madinat Zayed.

