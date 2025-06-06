World Food Safety Day 2025 celebrates use of scientific knowledge as key to reducing illness, cutting costs, saving lives

GENEVA, 6th June 2025 (WAM) -- On eve of World Food Safety Day, the UN emphasises that food safety is a collective right and responsibility – everyone needs to play their part and celebrates the important role that science plays in making informed decisions about food.

This year’s theme “Food Safety: Science in Action,” highlights the vital role of science in protecting consumers and building trust in the food we bring to our tables. Science is at the heart of food safety. It helps us understand what makes food unsafe and guides us on how to prevent food-borne diseases. The theme of World Food Safety Day on 7 June 2025 draws attention to the use of scientific knowledge as key to reducing illness, cutting costs and saving lives.

Each year on 7 June, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) work together to facilitate the observance of this Day all around the world.

According to UN statistics, food can become contaminated with an array of hazards: bacteria, chemicals, fungi or parasites, which can cause at least 200 different diseases. These illnesses impact health, livelihoods, education and economies. However, they can be prevented - when we are informed and take action.

600 million people fall ill each year from food-borne disease. The annual cost of treating food-borne illnesses is estimated at USD 15 billion. The economic burden of Foodborne diseases exceeds USD 110 billion annually in low- and middle-income countries due to lost productivity and healthcare expenses.

The UN calls on governments to Champion science-based policies to ensure food safety and address emerging risks; improve data collection and sharing to help support regular review of scientific advice; invest in research and education to guide evidence-based policies and empower young people with scientific knowledge and skills.

Food businesses are also demanded to strengthen training and education of employees on the latest food safety practices and emerging risks; support data collection efforts to help improve food safety practices and risk management measures; and implement evidence-based food safety measures to identify potential risks and ensure safe food handling, processing and storage.

Consumers are also required to practice safe food handling at home and follow WHO's Five Keys to Safer Food: keep clean, separate raw and cooked, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures and use safe water and raw materials; and stay informed by keeping up to date on food safety advice from national authorities.

Academics can conduct and share research on food safety including known and emerging risks, and disseminate findings to inform policy and the public; provide education and training to governments and the food industry on the latest food safety practices, emerging risks and the importance of sound scientific research and data to prevent food-borne illnesses.

Schools can teach food safety basics and incorporate food safety education into school curricula, teaching students about safe food handling and hygiene; make food safety fun!; encourage students to learn through creative activities and involve them in developing good practices in their school; and encourage an interest in science.



