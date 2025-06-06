UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with world leaders

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings in phone calls today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco; and Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the calls, His Highness and the leaders exchanged warm wishes, praying that the occasion would bring blessings, prosperity and peace to their peoples and countries. They also expressed their hopes for continued security, stability and wellbeing for Muslim nations and the whole world.