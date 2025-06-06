EU adopts blueprint to better manage European cyber crises

BRUSSELS, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) – Telecom ministers adopted today the EU Blueprint for cyber crisis management, which gives guidance for the EU’s response to large-scale cybersecurity incidents or cyber crises.

“Today, we take a decisive step forward in strengthening Europe’s cybersecurity resilience. The EU Blueprint for cyber crisis management clarifies how member states can detect, respond to, recover and learn from large-scale cybersecurity incidents and cyber crises that could affect the whole EU. The EU Blueprint shows our clear commitment to a safer, more resilient and better prepared Europe – an important priority of the Polish Presidency, ‘’said Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs.

The EU Cyber Blueprint is an important guideline for member states to enhance their preparedness, detection capabilities and response to cyber security incidents, while building on the foundations laid by the 2017 Cybersecurity Blueprint and taking on board important recently adopted legislation such as the NIS2 directive and the Cyber Solidarity Act.

The EU Cyber Blueprint aims to tackle an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape by strengthening existing EU networks, fostering cooperation between member states and actors involved, and overcoming hurdles that may exist.

The EU Cyber Blueprint highlights the importance of digital technology and global connectivity as the backbone of the EU’s economic growth and competitiveness. However, an increasingly interconnected and digital society also increases the risks of cybersecurity incidents and cyberattacks. Hybrid campaigns and cyberattacks can directly affect the EU’s security, economy and society.

While member states have the primary responsibility in managing cybersecurity incidents and cyber crises, large-scale incidents could cause such a level of disruption that it exceeds a member state’s capacity to respond, or they can have an impact on several member states.

Finally, the EU Cyber Blueprint also contains chapters on recovery, while trying to enhance the exchange of lessons learned between member states.

