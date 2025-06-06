FAO forecasts record global cereal production of 2 911 million tonnes in 2025, up 2.1% from 2024

ROME, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) released a new Cereal Supply and Demand Brief on Friday, forecasting a record global cereal production of 2 911 million tonnes in 2025, up 2.1% from 2024.

World cereal utilisation is forecast to increase by 0.8% in 2025/26, reaching 2 898 million tonnes. Global food consumption of cereals is predicted to grow by 0.9%, while feed use is forecast to expand by 0.5%.

With cereal production expected to exceed utilisation, world cereal stocks are predicted to expand by 1.0% in 2025/26 to 873.6 million tonnes, partially recovering from their contraction in the previous year. Based on the current forecasts, the global cereal stock-to-use ratio should remain broadly stable at 29.8%.

Global cereal trade is also predicted to rebound by 1.9% in 2025/26 to 487.1 million tonnes, with a 3.8% growth in wheat trade expected to offset a 0.7% contraction for rice.