Nuclear sector contributes €251.2 bn annually to EU’s economic output, sustains over 883,000 jobs

BRUSSELS, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) – A nuclear power generating capacity of 200 GWe would reap widespread economic benefits throughout the EU, sustaining almost two million jobs and hundreds of billions in additional economic output, tax revenues and household income, according to a report commissioned by Brussels-based nuclear trade body Nucleareurope, according to World Nuclear News.

Nucleareurope commissioned Deloitte to analyse the contribution of the nuclear power sector to the overall economy of the European Union. It assessed current economic and social benefits generated directly through the nuclear industry and effects resulting from the nuclear sector's economic activities throughout the EU. The analysis was conducted to show both the current impact of the industry and provide a measurable outlook on its future benefits up to 2050.

Currently, with a generating capacity of around 106 GWe, the EU's nuclear sector contributes EUR251.2 billion (USD286.8 billion) per year to the bloc's economy and generates yearly public revenues of about EUR47.6 billion, the study says. In addition, more than 883,000 jobs are sustained in the EU each year through the nuclear sector.

The Economic and Social Impact Report focuses on the three installed nuclear capacity scenarios for 2050 included in the 2024 report developed on behalf of Nucleareurope by Compass Lexecon: 100 GWe, 150 GWe and 200 GWe.

If installed nuclear capacity in the EU was increased to 150 GWe by 2050, it would generate over EUR 330 billion in annual economic output and support nearly 1.5 million jobs across the EU, the study found. Increasing capacity to 200 GWe would generate over EUR383 billion in annual economic output and support nearly 1.6 million jobs across the EU.

"The decision-makers now have access to a reliable forecast of the benefits that would be derived from the deployment of a 200 GW nuclear power capacity throughout the Europe Union, while the results are dependent on the construction plan of the new nuclear reactors," Nucleareurope said.

"Nuclear is one of the few net-zero value chains that is anchored in Europe, and this is clearly reflected in the figures put forward by this report," said Nucleareurope Director General Emmanuel Brutin. “It shows how, by investing in nuclear, Europe can reap the benefits in terms of stimulating economic growth and job creation, alongside ensuring security of supply and meeting the decarbonisation targets. As such, it is important that the European Commission provides the right policy framework to stimulate long-term investment in nuclear through, for example, the Nuclear Illustrative Programme (PINC) and the next Multi-annual Financial Framework.”

In April, the European Commission launched a four-week call for evidence related to the investment needs of the nuclear power sector in the EU. Seen as an important part of the consultative process and an opportunity for input from stakeholders and the public, the feedback received through this exercise will feed into the Commission's work in preparing the update of the PINC, which is expected to be published before the end of 2025.