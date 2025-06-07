China allocates 580 mn yuan to bolster flood control efforts

BEIJING, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China has allocated 580 million yuan (about US$ 80.73 million) to provincial-level regions to strengthen their flood control work, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

According to Xinhua news agency, these funds, distributed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources, have been directed to 29 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Local governments are required to conduct in-depth hazard inspections of water conservancy facilities critical for flood control -- such as river and lake embankments, reservoirs and key sea dikes.

They are also urged to make comprehensive preparations for flood prevention and control during the main flood season.