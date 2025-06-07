Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al Adha well-wishers

SHARJAH, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued on Saturday, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to receive groups of well-wishers who flocked to Al Badi’ Palace to extend their greetings to His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Ruler of Sharjah accepted heartfelt congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion from sheikhs and senior officials, including Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, members of the judiciary in Sharjah, citizens, tribal elders, dignitaries, businessmen, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, a celebration dear to the hearts of all Muslims. They prayed to God Almighty to return this joyous occasion to His Highness with continued health and wellness, to the UAE with further progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, peace, and blessings.