Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince continue to receive Eid Al Adha greetings

AJMAN, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, continued receiving well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha at Al Zaher Palace this morning.

Their Highnesses received greetings from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Sultan Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE.

They also received greetings from a number of sheikhs, senior officials, directors of government departments, dignitaries, tribal representatives, citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

The well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations and sincere blessings to Their Highnesses, praying to God Almighty to grant them continued health and happiness, and to bless the UAE, its leadership, people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with peace, prosperity and joy.