UAQ Ruler receives Ambassador of Qatar

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Sultan Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, at his palace this morning, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Qatari Ambassador offered Eid greetings to H.H. Sheikh Saud, who in turn exchanged congratulations and blessings with him. The ambassador prayed to God Almighty to bless the Ruler with continued health and wellness, and to bring peace, prosperity and blessings to the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs, local department heads and officials.