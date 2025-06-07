Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al Adha greetings

FUJAIRAH, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, continued receiving well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha at his palace in Al Rumailah.

Sheikh Hamad received greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their heartfelt congratulations, praying to Almighty Allah to bless Sheikh Hamad with continued health and happiness, and to grant further progress and prosperity to the UAE and peace and blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.